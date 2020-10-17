‘2 Hearts’ actor Adan Canto says new movie speaks to value of life, family ‘2 Hearts’ actor Adan Canto says new movie speaks to value of life, family

The movie "2 Hearts" tells the true story of two couples whose journeys lead them to a life-saving miracle of love and purpose.

Actor Adan Canto told The Christian Post that he wanted to be a part of the Lance Hool film because of “the overall message of the value of life and the importance of family.”

The film stars Australian actor Jacob Elordi ("Deep Water") in the role of Chris, “a college freshman whose love for a spirited classmate played by Tiera Skovbye (‘Riverdale’) helps him find the purpose he has been searching for. In another place and time, Adan Canto plays Cuban exile Jorge, who falls for well-traveled flight attendant Leslie, played by Radha Mitchell (‘The Shack’). Though they were never meant to meet, fate has something entirely unexpected in store for both couples that dramatically changes the course of their lives,” the film’s synopsis says.

Jorge and Leslie Bacardi's marriage faced many obstacles yet the couple remained hopeful and committed to each other. Canto said in 2020 while so many relationships are faced with the strain of what’s going on in the world, it’s important to stick together.

"Hardship is very revealing with relationships, and even with oneself, with one's relationship with oneself,” Canto said. “It's easy to live in realities when everything's in autopilot and moving smoothly. But when hardship knocks on your door, that's when the truth is revealed either from one's own character, or the relationships that you've been building with the people around you.”

"There's a saying that I've always loved, I forget where I read it or who said it, but [it says] 'You have to decide if you want to be right, or if you want to be in relationship.'”

"It gets you thinking, there's a lot behind that, it's pretty layered. It's invaluable to have a good group of people around you — family, your wife, professional team, people we respect and admired, and to have that inspiration every day. I think it's really important to have that.”

When asked by this CP reporter to share the significance of the Bible verse Romans 8:28 which says “All things work together for good” as it relates to the heartwarming movie and the unrest happening in 2020, Canto said that it’s a “hard concept to grasp,” but it is true.

"It's a thick pill to swallow and to really understand that [verse],” he told CP. “I think it's important to have a bird's eye view of life, of history, of reality and have a little bit of humility. I'm speaking also for myself. This is something that I admit I don't embody every day, but it's certainly something I want to strive to do, to really understand what place we hold in history, in time, in life. ... The way I try to view it is just trying to gather the best lessons that you can and try to come better out the other side."



Canto also likened portraying Jorge Bacardi to his paternal grandfather who was also a strong Latin figure in his family and community who refused to allow an illness keep him down.

"My grandfather, he was a very affable and well-known man. He was a doctor and the whole town knew him. He faced significant hardship toward the end, illness and all that. He would literally fall and he would literally stand up and keep going every day because he knew if he didn't, that was basically the beginning of the end. There's a lot of lessons to be learned from people like that and strong character," he said.

The Hollywood star maintained that as it did in Jorge and Leslie’s story, faith can also play a major role in times like today.

"I think [faith is] fundamental for sure, knowing that there's a spirit behind it all, with vast wisdom beyond our comprehension,” Canto added. “That alone should give us a lot of peace of mind, knowing that there is a higher wisdom behind it all. What we know or think we know, is may be just a speck. Have the strength to let go and trust and know that in the end it's for a greater plan.”

