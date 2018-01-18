2018 Grammys Performers, Nominees: Miley Cyrus Performs With Elton John For Tribute Number

Reuters/Mike Segar Legendary singer-songwriter Elton John will perform his hit songs with Miley Cyrus in the upcoming 2018 Grammy Awards.

The list of star-studded performances in the upcoming 2018 Grammy Awards grow longer with the addition of Miley Cyrus and Elton John.

E! News revealed that the American pop superstar and the legendary British singer-composer will perform a duet of the latter's classic hits. This could be a preview of the upcoming tribute event for John called "Elton John: I'm Still Standing – A Grammy Salute" that will be held two days after the awards show.

Other performances in the highly-awaited musical event include Lady Gaga and Pink, rapper Childish Gambino, as well as country group Little Big Town. They are also expected to be joined by "Versace on the Floor" singer Bruno Mars, female rapper and social media star Cardi B, and Latin artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Also, Broadway star Patti LuPone and Ben Platt from the musical "Dear Evan Hansen" will also perform one of the numbers from the musical as a tribute to Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyed Webber.

Meanwhile, the list of nominees for this year's Grammy Awards include Jay-Z, who is on the running for eight awards such as Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, and Best Music Video.

Jay-Z will be pitted against Childish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!," Lamar's "DAMN," Mars' "24K Magic," as well as Lorde's "Melodrama."

Mars and Kendrick Lamar also have multiple nominations. Mars have six while Lamar is on nominated for seven categories. On the other hand, Childish Gambino, Khalid, No I.D. and SZA were nominated for five categories each.

Meanwhile, the Song of the Year award could be given to Jay-Z's "4:44," Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber, The Logic's "1-800-273-8255" featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, Mars' "That's What I Like" and Julia Michaels' "Issues."

James Corden will host the 2018 Grammy Awards that will be held at the Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. EDT.