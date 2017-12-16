2018 Subaru WRX, BRZ Specs, Release Date: Price Revealed; 1,000 Units Only

(Photo: Subaru) The 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA.

The official pricing for the 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA and BRZ tS has been announced by Subaru, as promised by the company when they announced two of their offerings for the new year a few months back.

The WRX STI and BRZ tS will be priced at $49,855 and $34,355, respectively. This means that users will have to shell out $13,000 for the latter and $8,000 for the former to upgrade from the base models.

The Subaru WRX STI Type RA being lightweight is the ultimate selling point of the vehicle so it comes with a standard carbon fiber roof panel and no spare tire. To continue the lightweight theme, the offering has a carbon fiber pedastal wing and lightweight 19-inch BBS wheels.

On the performance side, the Subaru WRX STI Type RA will boast a 2.5-liter turbocharged Boxer engine with a new cold air intake and high-flow performance exhaust that generates 310 horsepower.

This setup is bolstered by an ECU and stronger pistons. Acceleration is improved with a revised third-gear ratio and a short-throw shifter.

Handling-wise, the Subaru WRX STI Type RA makes do with Bilstein STI sport-tuned suspension paired with special Bilstein dampers for the inverted-strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension. As for the design, the vehicle will come with a front mesh grille and new rear bumper cover.

(Photo: Subaru) The 2018 Subaru BRZ tS.

The 2018 Subaru BRZ tS will be getting a lot of STI love. It will not be turbocharged, which fans of such modification will not be too happy about. The upgrades to expect instead include an STI-tuned front and an STI flexible V-brace in the engine compartment.

The next-generation new and heavily anticipated sports coupe will also be equipped with rear Sachs dampers and coil springs, which makes up for 205-hp 2.0-liter flat-4 that comes with no extra power.

The 2018 Subaru BRZ tS will boast better steering response, thanks to its brand-new subframe and draw stiffeners added to the chassis.

Better aerodynamics will be taken care of by the manually adjustable carbon-fiber rear spoiler and a black body kit. The STI front, rear, and side underspoilers of the car will handle the airflow control for improved traction and stability.

The 2018 Subaru BRZ tS will be the first in the family to come with 18-inch wheels, which are paired with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. More on the looks, the sports coupe gets a cooler look with some red and black accents with STI covers rear tS badging complementing them.

The 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA and BRZ tS will be offered in three colors: Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, and Crystal White Pearl when they are released spring next year.

Interested buyers would want to secure one as soon as they could because Subaru will only have a limited number of units on offer — 500 for each model to be exact — so they will have to keep their eyes peeled.