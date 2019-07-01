3 arrested following Antifa violence at Oregon demonstration; Andy Ngo assaulted

A political protest in Oregon that included Antifa activists attacking popular Quillette editor and photojournalist Andy Ngo has resulted in three arrests and several injuries, according to police.

Downtown Portland was the site of a major protest on Saturday that included Antifa activists, a few of whom physically and verbally attacked Ngo.

Assistant Chief Chris Davis said in a news release that the events at the demonstration were “very fluid in nature” and “complex,” according to the Portland Tribune.

“There are hundreds of peaceful free speech events in the City in a given year that do not result in violence,” stated Davis.

“Unfortunately, today some community members and officers were injured. We are actively investigating these incidents to hold those responsible accountable.”

Among those injured was Ngo, who sustained multiple injuries including a reported brain hemorrhage. Ngo posted photos of himself at the emergency room on his Twitter account.

Those arrested included Gage Mackinnon Halupowski, 23, who was charged with multiple counts, among them first-degree assault and attempted assault of a police officer; James Kirkpatrick Stocks, 21, who was charged with harassment; and Maria Caitlin Dehart, 23, who was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and also harassment.

The three arrests were not connected to the Ngo attack, according to the Tribune. Police are investigating the Ngo attack, however.

In response to the attack, conservative writer Michelle Malkin setup a GoFundMe campaign titled “Protect Andy Ngo Fund” which quickly raised over $140,000.

“My friend, Portland, Oregon-based journalist Andy Ngo, was beaten and robbed today by Antifa while covering the latest paroxysms of left-wing violence. Andy has been singled out, doxxed, and targeted by SJW thugs while police stand by and do nothing,” stated Malkin.

“Please help raise money for his security and medical needs, and to help him replace his stolen equipment. Every cent goes directly to Andy.”

For their part, Quillette Magazine posted an editorial on Sunday calling the attack on Ngo a “wake-up call” for both police and journalists.

“Andy Ngo is an elfin, soft-spoken man. He also happens to be the gay son of Vietnamese immigrants—salient details, given Antifa’s absurd slogans about smashing the heteronormative white supremacist patriarchy,” stated Quillette.

“Although we lament his ordeal, we salute his journalistic courage in exposing a movement that seeks to crack skulls under cover of fighting fascism.”