 Politics |

3 things to know about the Biden corruption allegations

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on April 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Countries that make up the MEF are responsible for roughly 80 percent of both global gross domestic product (GDP) and greenhouse gas emissions. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With less than a year and a half until the 2024 presidential election, where he is widely expected to be the Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden is facing allegations that he used his position as vice president to engage in influence peddling and took bribes from a foreign national. 

Since Republicans took control of the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year, they have pursued aggressive oversight.

Much of their investigations have focused on the actions Biden and his family took — both during and after his vice presidency in the Obama administration, which lasted from 2009-2017.

The following pages offer three things to know about the House Republicans' investigations thus far. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Politics