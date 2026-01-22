Home News Abortion, gay marriage: 4 constitutional amendments approved by Virginia Legislature

Virginia Democrats have complete control of the state government for the first time since 2021, now that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's term has ended and Democrat Abigail Spanberger has taken over as governor.

In last year’s elections, Virginia Democrats won 64 out of 100 seats in the House of Delegates. Seats in the Virginia Senate were last up for election in 2023, when Democrats won 21 of 40 seats.

Democrats have moved to advance an unabashedly progressive agenda with lightning speed, although voters will have the final say on most of the legislation passed so far. Here are four proposed constitutional amendments approved by the Virginia Legislature that voters will weigh in on later this year.