4 reactions to HHS proposed rule protecting faith-based adoption agencies from LGBT grant restrictions

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a new rule that would make it easier for faith-based adoption and foster care agencies to receive federal grants even if they refuse to work with same-sex couples, citing religious objections.

In a statement released Nov. 1, the HHS announced it was issuing a nonenforcement notice regarding the Obama administration regulation banning said religious organizations from receiving federal grants, and was proposing a new policy.

The current regulation, implemented during former President Barack Obama's second term in office, only allows faith-based groups to receive grants if they either adhere to Obama era LGBT anti-discrimination policies regarding sexual orientation or receive a waiver.

Here are four reactions in response to the HHS' proposed rule, including both supporters and critics.