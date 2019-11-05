Politics | Tuesday, November 05, 2019
4 reactions to HHS proposed rule protecting faith-based adoption agencies from LGBT grant restrictions

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Alex Azar, secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, speaking at the Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. | Ron Walters

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a new rule that would make it easier for faith-based adoption and foster care agencies to receive federal grants even if they refuse to work with same-sex couples, citing religious objections.

In a statement released Nov. 1, the HHS announced it was issuing a nonenforcement notice regarding the Obama administration regulation banning said religious organizations from receiving federal grants, and was proposing a new policy. 

The current regulation, implemented during former President Barack Obama's second term in office, only allows faith-based groups to receive grants if they either adhere to Obama era LGBT anti-discrimination policies regarding sexual orientation or receive a waiver.

Here are four reactions in response to the HHS' proposed rule, including both supporters and critics.

