4 reactions to Ohio ballot initiative critics say is 'anti-women,' will usurp parents' rights Over 700,000 signatures gathered in effort to codify abortion in state constitution, allow trans surgeries for kids

Abortion advocacy groups in Ohio submitted the required number of signatures for a ballot initiative that some critics say will bring late-term abortions to the state and allow surgeons to perform body-mutilating surgeries on youth without parental consent.

Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights submitted over 700,000 signatures, more than the 413,000 they were required to submit by Wednesday, to have the amendment placed on the November ballot.

The initiative, titled The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety Amendment, will appear on the ballot if Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose formally signs off on the measure by July 25. State officials must now review the signatures for potential errors.

According to the ACLU of Ohio, which supports the ballot initiative, the coalition behind the signature-gathering effort obtained approval from the Ohio Ballot Board in March to collect signatures. The groups had filed a constitutional language summary with the Ohio Attorney General in February before the proposal moved on to the ballot board for consideration.

Opponents of the measure, however, have expressed concern that it will prohibit any restrictions on abortion and parental notification requirements for minors seeking to undergo an abortion or obtain experimental puberty blockers, opposite-sex hormones or have elective surgeries to mutilate their bodies, such as mastectomies or castration.

