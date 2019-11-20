4 reactions to US reversal of long-held stance on West Bank settlements

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday that the Trump administration will reverse the previous administration’s stance that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are a violation of international law and a hindrance to peace.

In remarks given before the press on Monday, Pompeo explained that past presidential administrations have held diverse views on the legality of the settlements.

“In 1978, the Carter administration categorically concluded that Israel’s establishment of civilian settlements was inconsistent with international law. However, in 1981, President Reagan disagreed with that conclusion and stated that he didn’t believe that the settlements were inherently illegal,” explained Pompeo.

Pompeo stated that “this administration agrees with President Reagan,” noting that they believe that the “establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law.”

“We are not addressing or prejudging the ultimate status of the West Bank. This is for the Israelis and the Palestinians to negotiate. International law does not compel a particular outcome, nor create any legal obstacle to a negotiated resolution,” he continued.

“Calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law hasn’t worked. It hasn’t advanced the cause of peace.”

Here are four reactions to Pompeo’s announcement about how the Trump administration views Israeli settlements in the West Bank.