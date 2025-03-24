Home News 4 takeaways from the JFK files

Did Lee Harvey Oswald act alone in the 1963 assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy?

While the trove of documents released on March 18 related to President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination provided curious readers with additional insights into Cold War-era covert U.S. operations in other nations, particularly Cuba, the documents did not immediately support long-standing conspiracy theories about who killed JFK.

While roughly 2,200 files released by the U.S. National Archives offered a wealth of new material, most of the National Archives’ extensive collection — including over 6 million pages of records, photographs, motion pictures, sound recordings, and artifacts related to the assassination — had already been made public in prior releases.

Notably, nothing uncovered in the documents appeared to contradict the findings of the Warren Commission that Oswald acted alone as the gunman in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963.

Here are four takeaways from the JFK files.