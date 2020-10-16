Politics | | Coronavirus →

4 takeaways from Trump and Biden town hall discussions

4 takeaways from Trump and Biden town hall discussions

By Samuel Smith, U.S. Editor Facebook Twitter Follow
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos pose for photographs at the beginning of a town hall format meeting at the National Constitution Center October 15, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participated in dueling town halls Thursday night, 19 days ahead of the Nov. 3 election, after plans for their second presidential debate fell through.

After Trump contracted COVID-19 weeks ago, the debate commission announced that its original plan for a town hall debate between the two would be scrapped and they would have to do a virtual debate due to health concerns. However, Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate. 

Both candidates scheduled their own town halls at the same time on Thursday night — with Trump’s airing on NBC from Miami, Florida, and Biden’s airing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Less than three weeks out from election day, Biden leads Trump by 9.4% in the Real Clear Politics average of presidential election polls.

In the following pages are four takeaways from Trump and Biden’s town hall events. 

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Politics