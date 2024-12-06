Home News 4 things to know about the Daniel Penny case as jury deliberates

A jury is deliberating the fate of Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine charged with the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man the veteran placed in a chokehold after Neely reportedly harassed and frightened passengers on a New York City subway train.

Penny, a 25-year-old facing up to 15 years in prison, is on trial for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for Neely's May 2023 death. After boarding a New York City subway car on the day of his death, Neely reportedly started yelling and engaging in other behaviors that alarmed the other passengers.

Penny placed the 30-year-old man in a chokehold, which the city's medical examiner ruled was the cause of Neely's death. In addition to the charges, Neely's father filed a civil lawsuit against Penny on Wednesday, requesting damages for his son's death.

The following pages highlight four things to know regarding Penny's case.