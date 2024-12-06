4 things to know about the Daniel Penny case as jury deliberates

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
Daniel Penny arrives for his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 3, 2024, in New York City.
Daniel Penny arrives for his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 3, 2024, in New York City. | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A jury is deliberating the fate of Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine charged with the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man the veteran placed in a chokehold after Neely reportedly harassed and frightened passengers on a New York City subway train. 

Penny, a 25-year-old facing up to 15 years in prison, is on trial for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for Neely's May 2023 death. After boarding a New York City subway car on the day of his death, Neely reportedly started yelling and engaging in other behaviors that alarmed the other passengers. 

Penny placed the 30-year-old man in a chokehold, which the city's medical examiner ruled was the cause of Neely's death. In addition to the charges, Neely's father filed a civil lawsuit against Penny on Wednesday, requesting damages for his son's death. 

The following pages highlight four things to know regarding Penny's case. 

