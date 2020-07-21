4 things to know about weekend riots in Seattle, Portland

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Violence and looting interrupted multiple peaceful protests in the Pacific Northwest this past weekend, forcing police departments to declare the events riots.

Danger was widespread as the riots broke out in Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, just weeks after Seattle was in the national spotlight thanks to the events surrounding the occupied Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone in which two deadly shootings took place.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

Police precincts, federal buildings and businesses were damaged in both Seattle and Portland as demonstrators moved through the streets.

The amount of activity in the Pacific Northwest has been extensive, but here are four things to know about the events.