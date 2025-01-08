Home News 4 things you may not know about the Los Angeles wildfires

At least two people are dead and over 30,000 people evacuated their homes as multiple wildfires tore through Southern California, forcing Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency as flames engulfed homes and left hillsides charred to the ground from the beach to the inland areas.

More than 5,000 acres have burned and an estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed since the start of the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires along the coastal areas of the Pacific Palisades stretching into the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys, according to LA County Fire officials.

In addition to fighting active fires, state fire officials have positioned personnel, firetrucks and aircraft elsewhere in Southern California due to ongoing fire conditions, Newsom said.

Here are four things you might not have known about the fires.