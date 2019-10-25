5 Christians playing in the 2019 World Series

The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals are making history as they play in the first World Series game in the nation’s capital since 1933 on Friday night.

While both teams excelled on the field this season, players on both teams are aware that there is more to life than the game they love so dear.

The Christian faith is strong for players in both dugouts who acknowledge that the talent they have has been given to them by God.

In the following pages are five Christians playing in the 2019 World Series.