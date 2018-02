Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/Olympics) The public is showing low interest for the 2018 Winter Olympics, amid fears of disruption from North Korea.

The 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea has officially begun, bringing together athletes from across the world to compete in various sports.

As the games begin, the United States has brought a diverse team of competitors to the global event that features many devout Christians.

Here, in no particular, are five openly Christian athletes who are competing at the Olympic games under the red, white, and blue banner.