5 facts on Covington Catholic School boys, Nathan Phillips and Hebrew Israelites

A fake news story about a group of Christian students instigating a confrontation with young black students and a Native American elder at the Lincoln Memorial last Friday was reported worldwide and continues to roil the nation.

The mainstream media pushed the story of a video that purported to show a group of Trump-supporting teenagers from Covington Catholic High School wearing "Make America Great Again" hats harassing black students who were just "preaching the Bible," CNN reported, and a Native American Vietnam veteran — all of which turned out to be false.

The teens had traveled from Kentucky to the nation's capital to participate in the 46th annual March for Life along with hundreds of thousands of other Americans.

The media was quick to accuse the MAGA hat-wearing teens of tormenting Native American Nathan Phillips on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Phillips wrongly accused the teens of chanting the phrase "build the wall" over and over, and making him fear that they were going to "rip him apart" because of their hatred.

Reporters from The New York Times, CNN, and other left-leaning news outlets and celebrities called for the students to be "punched in the face" and doxed, in which their private information would we widely distributed over the internet. Subsequently, the students received death threats, their school was forced to close this week amid safety concerns, and the Diocese of Covington was evacuated Wednesday night after receiving a suspicious package.

Here's a list of five facts that have emerged this week.