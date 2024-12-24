Home News 6 family-friendly movies to watch at home this Christmas

The Christmas season is a time for togetherness, reflection and celebration — and what better way to enjoy it than with heartwarming films that inspire, entertain and bring the family closer?

This Christmas, dive into stories of hope, faith, perseverance and love with five family-friendly movies perfect for a cozy night at home. From gripping true stories like “You Gotta Believe” to imaginative adventures like “Wild Robot,” these films offer meaningful messages that resonate across generations.

Whether you're looking for spiritual encouragement, tales of redemption or simply a clean and uplifting escape, there's something on this list for everyone.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Here are five standout family films to add to your holiday watchlist.