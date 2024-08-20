Home News Luke Wilson sports drama ‘You Gotta Believe’ brings heartfelt Little League story to life

The inspiring true story of an underdog baseball team that works their way to the 2002 Little League World Series, where they achieve a historic performance, is hitting the big screen in “You Gotta Believe,” starring Luke Wilson and Greg Kinnear.

The film, hitting theaters Aug. 30, stars Wilson, 52, and Kinnear, 61, as Bobby Ratliff and Jon Kelly, two Little League baseball coaches from Fort Worth, Texas, who lead their team to the prestigious Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The story takes an emotional turn when Bobby is diagnosed with cancer and his son and the young players rally around him, pushing through to compete among the nation’s best in the tournament. The team not only dedicated their season to him but had the name “Bobby” stitched on their baseball hats.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

In an interview with The Christian Post, director and father-of-two Ty Roberts, said the film felt natural following the success of his earlier project, “12 Mighty Orphans,” another sports film set in Fort Worth.

“Even though there's a lot of these types of stories out there, I felt like this one hit home and really drove in the message on a very deep level,” he said. “It was fun and humorous at times, but also just very touching. For me as a father, to think about our impermanence and what would happen if you found out you had a set amount of time to live — how would you act? How would you parent your child, and what would you teach them, and what would you do?

“They were all really interesting, deep questions that any parent would consider being faced with,” he added. “I like children's films and sports movies that you can sit down and watch and have a good time with the entire family.”

Roberts also shared that his 11-year-old son, who is a sports enthusiast, played a small role in the film. “It was a wonderful journey to take with him,” he said, adding that the film’s themes of perseverance, belief and family deeply resonated with him as a parent.

“We look high and low for good films to watch,” he said. “There are plenty out there, but there's always room for another. You can never have too many of these inspirational stories. A simple, inspirational movie goes a long way with kiddos, and I felt like it was a good time for it."

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the team of young players faced elimination 11 times to reach the World Series, and won all 11, establishing themselves as the first team from Fort Worth to make the LLWS since 1960.

Roberts highlighted the universal need for belief and perseverance — whether facing a terminal illness or preparing for a major sports event. “Whether it’s overcoming a parent’s illness or chasing a dream like going to the World Series, belief in yourself is key. We all need that reminder, and I hope this film provides it,” he said.

"You've got to believe in yourself first and foremost. We've heard it and seen it a lot, but, we can never get enough of it. ... Self-belief is just so important. I think we all tap into it; I certainly do as a filmmaker. ... I hope people can walk out and have a sense of belief in themselves and others. I hope they're inspired to get out there and do something, any challenge that they're going after, and just keep going."

The film also features Lou Temple, a former Astros catcher, who Roberts said brought valuable baseball expertise to the set, and Patrick Renna from “The Sandlot” appears as a manager who entrusts Jon and Bobby with leading the team.

Roberts told CP he hopes the film becomes a classic family sports film in the same way “The Sandlot,” “Rudy” and “The Little Giants” have withstood the test of time.

“It never hurts to go into a movie and come out with an endearing smile, and make them laugh, make them cry,” he said. “If you can hit the range of emotions, I think it really helps a film and its longevity. We hope to remain one of those great kids' movies in the test of time.”

“You Gotta Believe” hits theaters on Aug. 30.