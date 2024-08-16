Home News Uplifting 'My Penguin Friend' film challenges audiences to steward, honor God's creation

The true story of an unlikely friendship between a Brazilian fisherman and a penguin is hitting the big screen in "My Penguin Friend," an uplifting film producer Dr. Jonathan Lim hopes will offer a heartfelt reminder of the simple joys of friendship and the importance of caring for God's creation.

"I think we've seen from the pandemic and the turmoil in the in the world today that we all suffer loss to varying degrees," Lim told The Christian Post. "It's how you face that adversity, knowing you can overcome it through faith, family and friends, and in this case, it can come from the most unlikely source, a penguin that enters your life. We want people to know that there are different sources of inspiration in your life that can change it in a really positive way."

"My Penguin Friend" is inspired by the true story of Joao (played by Jean Reno), an elderly Brazilian fisherman living in Provetá Beach in Ilha Grande, Brazil, who is consumed by grief after his young son drowned at sea.

Years after his son's death, Joao stumbles across Dindim, a barely alive, oil-covered Magellanic penguin. After nursing the penguin back to health and teaching him how to swim again, Joao thought their paths would never cross again. To his surprise, Din Dim returned year after year, swimming thousands of miles to visit his human friend.

"It's a story of friendship, resilience and the power of kindness," Lim said. "We wanted to create a film that families could enjoy together, one that would resonate with people of all ages."

Dr. Lim, who founded and led several biotech companies that have reached valuations exceeding $1 billion, currently serves as the chairman and CEO of Erasca, a company he co-founded in 2018 with the mission to "erase cancer."

Despite his extensive background in healthcare, Lim's passion for storytelling led him to establish City Hill Arts in 2018, a production company focused on creating inspiring entertainment with a positive impact.

Lim told CP his transition from biotech to filmmaking is part of a broader desire to make a positive impact across different fields. After leading biotech firms for over two decades, Lim took a sabbatical in 2017, during which he rekindled his childhood love for movies. This led to the founding of City Hill Arts, which aims to produce genre-agnostic films with compelling stories.

"My Penguin Friend," directed by David Schurmann, is the first in a series of films under this vision.

The rated PG film addresses themes of loss, healing and stewarding God's creation. Lim told CP that the inclusion of environmental themes, such as the impact of oil pollution on wildlife, aligns with City Hill Arts' broader mission.

"We wanted to create a film that would inspire viewers to reflect on their relationships with each other and the environment," Lim noted. "We wanted to show the importance of revitalizing the planet and that there are effects on our world that different activities have. This film has themes of being wise and caring stewards of the beautiful planet that we live in."

Despite challenges in securing traditional distribution, the film found support through a grassroots marketing campaign. Roadside Attractions and Universal Pictures later came on board as distribution partners.

"It's been challenging to find a company with a clear strategy for family movies, but we're thrilled with the path we've taken," Lim said.

Now that the film is finally hitting the big screen, Lim is excited to see how it impacts audiences.

"This film is about the power of love and kindness to transform our relationships with each other and with our planet, and that segues into stewardship," he said. "We all are called to be wise stewards of the resources that we've been blessed with and that includes this beautiful world that we live in."

João Paulo Krajewski, a biologist and wildlife presenter at Globo TV, who first documented the story of Dindim, told CNN in 2016 that most Magellanic penguins are "very loyal" to their partner and nesting site. They nest in the same place every year, and with the same partner, he said.

"Nothing in nature is 100%, but this would be a rule for penguins, and they recognize each other by their sounds," he said. "Dindim definitely knows where he is going when he arrives at Ilha Grande, since for four consecutive years he goes, by himself, to the very same spot on Mr. Joao's backyard."

Krajewski said he also personally witnessed Dindim's bill gently touching Joao's face as if cleaning him. "This shows how close they are and how comfortable Dindim is around Mr. João," he said.

Looking ahead, City Hill Arts has an exciting slate of projects, including "The Secret of Life," a film about Rosalind Franklin, the scientist behind the discovery of DNA's double helix, and "Last Days," a story about Christian missionary John Allen Chau. Lim is also working on "In the Beginning," a cinematic interpretation of the seven days of creation.

"We're working on some really interesting films that deal with a number of complex issues," he said. "We really want to change hearts and minds powerfully through these stories."

"My Penguin Friend" opens Aug. 16, only in movie theaters, via Roadside Attractions. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.