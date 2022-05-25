5 'gruesome and unethical' abortion clinic practices for disposing of aborted baby body parts

Reports of aborted body parts allegedly being sold for profit or disposed of through improper or illegal means have long raised concerns for pro-lifers about how facilities handle the human remains left behind after each abortion.

During a Wednesday House Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion, Alabama abortionist Dr. Yashica Robinson declined to directly answer a question from Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, about how she discards or stores aborted human remains. Robinson, who said she has performed abortions as late as 20 weeks into a pregnancy, accused Roy of using “inflammatory language.”

The congressman later inquired about a 2015 Center for Medical Progress video showing a Planned Parenthood executive in Houston discussing the purchase of fetal tissue, a federal felony. Roy also pressed Robinson about reports of abortion facilities storing remains in freezers or Pyrex dishes.

“All of those things that you just mentioned, I have never seen that in a healthcare setting, ever. We don’t put baby parts in freezers or Pyrex dishes,” she said.

Tessa Longbons, senior research associate at the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, discussed multiple cases involving abortion facilities violating or stretching the law to dispose of aborted human remains in an emailed statement to The Christian Post on Monday.

“The abortion industry operates under ‘see no evil, hear no evil, acknowledge no evil,’” the pro-life researcher told CP. “Yet in the real world, real abortion doctors handle aborted baby body parts in gruesome and unethical ways.”

