5 notable Republicans who've endorsed Joe Biden over Trump

Coinciding with the first day of the Republican National Convention, the Biden presidential campaign has released a list of over two-dozen prominent Republicans that have endorsed the Democrat former vice president Joe Biden for president.

The endorsements from former Republican members of Congress were announced via an email sent Monday morning to Biden campaign supporters announcing the “Republicans for Biden” outreach initiative.

“In a strong rebuke to the current administration, these former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden,” stated the campaign in the email.

“These former Members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what's at stake in this election and that Trump's failures as President have superseded partisanship.”

“Republicans for Biden” aims to get more members of the GOP who feel disaffected by the president to vote Democrat in November.

The list of former GOP Congressmen is the latest high-profile example of notable Republicans and other members of the GOP publicly proclaiming their support for Biden.

The following pages list five prominent Republicans who have endorsed Biden’s presidential campaign.