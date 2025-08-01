Home News 5 observations from the ground in Gaza by a former British Army officer

During an appearance on the "Triggernometry" podcast that aired on Wednesday, former British Army officer Major Andrew Fox elaborated on the situation on the ground in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war based on his firsthand experience.

Fox, who now works as a research fellow with the foreign policy and national security think tank, the Henry Jackson Society, discussed whether Israel's actions constitute a form of genocide, efforts to provide food to the people of Gaza and what he witnessed recently during his time in Rafah and the Netzarim Corridor.

Here are five assertions made by Fox about the situation in Gaza.

