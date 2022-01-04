5 of the biggest news stories of 2021 and their implications for the new year

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

As we dive deeper into the new year, let's look back to explore just five of the biggest stories of 2021. The Christian Post previously assembled a two-part recap of the top 10 news stories of 2021.

Now, on this episode of the podcast, we recap just five of the biggest stories of the past year, and their implications for 2022. From global persecution to abortion and the battle over school curriculum, there’s no shortage of issues to explore.

Listen to this episode of "The Christian Post Podcast":

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to "The Christian Post Podcast” on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify