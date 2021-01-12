Politics | | Coronavirus →

Omarosa, James Carville, Politico: 5 people who predicted that Biden would become president

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Follow
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center November 06, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. The winner of the 2020 presidential election has yet to be declared, as vote counting continues in the key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was elected president last November, with Republican incumbent Donald Trump only recently conceding defeat.

Upon being sworn in next week, Biden will become the second Roman Catholic to serve as president and, at age 78, the oldest commander-in-chief in United States history.

His running mate, former U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, will become the first female, the first African American, and the first Indian American to serve as vice president of the United States.

In a year like 2020, when uncertainty abounded, some people predicted that Trump would be reelected while some predicted that Biden would unseat him.

Here, in no particular order, are five notable people who predicted that Biden would win the election. They include a former Trump staffer, an expert pollster, and a distinguished political strategist.

