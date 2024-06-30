Home News 5 sermons celebrating America's Independence Day

Few dispute that Christianity has played a prominent role in the history of the United States from its founding in the 18th century into the modern day.

Oftentimes, American clergy have spoken to churches or other gatherings about Independence Day, patriotism, and what relationship if any it has to piety.

Many inspirational sermons and messages have been preached on American soil, and on a host of diverse issues social, religious and political.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Here are five profound messages given by preachers in American history centered on the Fourth of July, patriotism, or the call to create a more perfect union.