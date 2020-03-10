5 things to know about Bernie Sanders

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has made a name for himself as one of the most successful Independent and most left-leaning politicians in recent history.

His presidential campaign in 2016 gained the support of many Americans — especially younger voters — who favor his progressive calls for a $15 minimum wage and free college education. Some believe Sanders’ 2016 campaign was undermined by the Democratic National Committee in the nomination process.

Although the 78-year-old’s first presidential campaign did not go as well as he and those who “feel the Bern” might have hoped, Sanders is giving former Vice President Joe Biden a run for his money in 2020.

Sanders is one of just three candidates left vying for the Democratic nomination after five candidates dropped out of the race last week.

Billionaire hedge fund investor Tom Steyer exited the race after South Carolina's primary, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., both of whom publicly backed Biden during a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas, last week. The next to bow out was former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg who also threw his support behind Biden. Lastly, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who did not throw her support behind either Biden or Sanders, dropped out after Super Tuesday when she failed to even win her home state.

The following pages list five interesting facts about Sanders' background and political views.