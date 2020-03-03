Super Tuesday: 4 things to know about the Democratic Presidential Primaries

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

On Tuesday, several states and one United States territory will be going to the polls to determine the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

Known as “Super Tuesday,” the day is seen as an important test to determine which candidate has enough support to effectively challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November.

The once crowded Democratic field has withered down to a few candidates, with three notable figures ending their campaigns over the past week.

Here are four important things to know about Super Tuesday 2020. They include which states are voting, the current delegate count, and a possible contested convention.