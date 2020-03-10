'Big Tuesday': 4 important things about Democratic Party’s 6-state contest

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidates are vying for the delegates of six states plus the vote of Democrats abroad in the next big day of voting after Super Tuesday.

Earlier this month, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont won big on Super Tuesday, leading multiple primary challengers to drop out.

However, neither candidate has secured enough delegates to be guaranteed the presidential nomination for the Democratic Party.

Here are four important things to know about Tuesday’s six-state competition. They include what states are up for grabs and the delegate count going into the voting day.