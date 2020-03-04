Politics | Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Joe Biden wins big, Bernie Sanders still strong: 4 takeaways from Super Tuesday

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, speaks during a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles, California, on March 3, 2020. | FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Fourteen states and one United States territory went to the polls Tuesday to determine who they wanted as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

Up for grabs were delegates from Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.  

The ultimate goal for the Democratic candidates is to receive at least 1,991 delegates from all of the state and territory primaries and caucuses.

Here are four important takeaways from the results of Super Tuesday voting, namely who won and who suffered major losses.

