Manipulated statistics, high murder rate: 5 things to know about federal takeover of DC

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he's activating the National Guard in the nation's capital and the federal government will take control of Washington's Metropolitan Police Department to deal with crime, drawing pushback from the city's leaders and influential Democrats.

Trump contends the moves are necessary due to the city's crime statistics to help "re-establish law, order and public safety." City officials insist, however, that crime numbers are on the decline, and Democrats are saying the move is evidence that the city needs to become its own state.

The following pages highlight five key aspects of the federal takeover of Washington, including the underlying factors and reactions to the move.