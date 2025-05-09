Home News 5 things to know about Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was named the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church Thursday. He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

His ascension to the papacy comes 17 days after the death of Pope Francis. At age 69, he is younger than the two most recent popes when they assumed the position but significantly older than Pope St. John Paul II when he became Bishop of Rome at the age of 58.

Here are five things to know about Prevost, specifically his background and his views.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe