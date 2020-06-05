U.S. | | Coronavirus →
5 things to know about the George Floyd protests and riots

By Samuel Smith, CP Reporter
Smoke rises near a demonstrator holding a sign and facing a row of police near the 5th police precinct during a demonstration to call for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday. | AFP via Getty Images/KEREM YUCEL

City streets across America have been filled with protesters and rioters over the past week since the death of African American George Floyd, who died in police custody with an officer’s knee on his neck on Memorial Day. 

After months of Americans being confined by stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 crisis, thousands nationwide have left their homes in recent days to stand up against injustice and centuries of racial inequality and discrimination against African Americans. 

While most of the events that have taken place in the last week have been peaceful demonstrations, others have taken advantage of the unrest to set fire to buildings, loot, and commit other senseless criminal acts. 

In the following pages are five things people should keep in mind about the ongoing protests and riots. 

