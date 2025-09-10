Home News 5 things to know about the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska

Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, was murdered on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 22.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a statement informing the public that DeCarlos Brown Jr., 34, had been arrested for the crime after being discharged from a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and charged with first-degree murder.

Although the murder happened over two weeks ago, the tragedy is only now gaining national attention following the release of security camera footage showing the moments immediately before and after the crime. The Trump administration is also weighing in on the circumstances that led to the murder.

The murder of someone who fled a war-torn region by a criminal with a lengthy record comes at a time when the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, as well as debates about law enforcement and criminal justice, are dominating American political discourse. Zarutska’s murder has led to calls for changes in the criminal justice system.

Here are five things to know about Iryna Zarutska, the suspect and what authorities are saying about their investigations.