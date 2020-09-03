5 things to know about the killing of Trump supporter Aaron Danielson in Portland

Many questions have been raised in the aftermath of the killing of a Trump supporter in Portland, Oregon, Saturday amid an altercation between rioters and supporters of a pro-Trump activist group.

The man killed has been identified as Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of Patriot Prayer, a group that has held several rallies throughout the region in support of Trump.

According to authorities, Danielson was murdered hours after a large pro-Trump caravan drove through downtown Portland, an area that has been gripped by protests, demonstrations, and riots the past several months amid national unrest following months of lockdowns and the death of George Floyd.

The killing comes just days after the killing of two rioters and the injuring of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

The following pages list five things to know about the circumstances surrounding Danielson’s death.