Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad controversy: 5 things to know

Sydney Sweeney attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sydney Sweeney attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Actress Sydney Sweeney has dominated headlines in recent weeks amid her partnership with American Eagle, which has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the culture war between liberals and conservatives.

Sweeney’s denim jeans ad has sparked allegations from the Left of promoting “white supremacy,” which has led many on the political Right, and even some Christians, to jump to her defense.  

While some view Sweeney’s ad campaign as a refreshing development in light of major corporations’ past collaborations with trans-identified influencers, others see it as a mistake for Christians and conservatives to defend content that amounts to “objectification.”

Sweeney’s own political views have also come under the microscope as the ad campaign continues to make a splash in the marketplace and public discourse. 

Here are five things to know about Sweeney's denim jeans ad controversy. 

