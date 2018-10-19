6 Key 2018 Midterm Senate Races to Watch

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque) The dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen behind autumn leaves in Washington, November 5, 2014. Republicans rode a wave of voter discontent to seize control of the Senate, dealing a punishing blow to President Barack Obama that will limit his legislative agenda for his last two years in office. With the 2018 midterms three weeks away, some on the left are hoping for a "blue wave" to regain control of Congress while others are hoping that conservatives will turn up to ensure that both chambers of Congress stay under Republican control with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. While some are optimistic about Democrats' chances to retake control of the House, the route to retaking the Senate seems less likely with at least 10 Democrats defending seats in states Trump won in 2016. "The challenge is undeniable ... it's an uneven playing field," Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez recently told The Washington Post. Yet, history has not looked kindly on the party of the sitting president during midterm elections. As PolitiFact notes, the president's party has averaged losses of two Senate seats in midterm elections dating back to 1862. The GOP only has a 51-seat majority as it stands right now, with 47 Democrats and two Independents. With 35 Senate races up for grabs, there is no telling what could happen on Nov. 6 and who will be most energized to vote in a political climate where most voters don't vote in the midterms. In the following pages are six 2018 senate races that are considered toss-ups or are races in which polling data disfavors the incumbent.

Missouri Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Sarah Conard) Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri recently voiced her support for same-sex marriage. One of the more high profile Senate races of 2018 is incumbent Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill versus Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. The race also includes Libertarian, Green Party and Independent candidates that could act like wildcards in this race. Hawley is a former clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and previously worked for the religious freedom law firm Becket, where he wrote briefs in cases such as Hobby Lobby and Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church and School v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Hawley is endorsed by the National Right to Life, while McCaskill is endorsed by Planned Parenthood. In 2016, Donald Trump won 57.1 percent of the vote in the Show-Me State, while Hillary Clinton picked up 38 percent and Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson won 3.5 percent of the vote. A Real Clear Politics average of available polling data shows that Hawley has a 46.3 percent to 45.8 percent lead over McCaskill, who has been in office since 2007.

Nevada Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: TWITTER/ @SENDEANHELLER) Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., meets with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C. on July 19, 2018. Kavnaugh was sworn in on Oct. 6, 2018. Republican Sen. Dean Heller appears to be the one Republican senator in most danger of losing his seat in 2018. In 2016, Clinton won Nevada with 47.9 percent of the vote to Trump's 45.5 percent. A Real Clear Politics average of polls shows that Heller has a slim 46 percent to 44.3 percent advantage over Democrat challenger Jacky Rosen, who has represented Nevada's third congressional district on Capitol Hill since 2017 and has the backing of former President Barack Obama. Heller came under fire for his support of newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. While much was made last month about the four decades' old sexual misconduct accusation made against Kavanaugh by Christine Ford, Heller was quoted as saying that the issue was merely a "hiccup." Heller has voted to defund Planned Parenthood and repeal the Affordable Care Act. Since Trump took office, FiveThirtyEight reports that Heller has voted in line with Trump's positions 92 percent of the time.

Florida Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS) Governor Rick Scott has signed a bill that promotes equality between religious and secular individuals in the public school system. A Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson in a neck-and-neck race with two-term Florida Gov. Rick Scott. Both are averaging 46.3 percent in the polls. Trump won Florida in 2016 with a 49 percent plurality over Clinton, who had 47.8 percent of the vote. Nelson, who has been in office since 2001, is the only Democrat in a statewide elected office in Florida. While Nelson is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, Scott is pro-life and signed a bill into law this year to give state funding to pro-life pregnancy centers.

North Dakota Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/Heidi for North Dakota) Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp speaks during a 2018 Senate election debate in North Dakota on October 2018. Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who has served since 2013, will have the challenge of trying to win re-election in a state that Trump won with 63 percent of the votes to Clinton's 27.2 percent. Real Clear Politics has the race categorized as "leans GOP" as its average of polling data shows challenger Kevin Cramer with a 57 percent to 42 percent advantage. Cramer holds North Dakota's only seat in the House of Representatives and is endorsed by the national pro-life advocacy group Susan B. Anthony List and the social conservative Family Policy Alliance. Some wonder what effect Heitkamp's vote against Kavanaugh will have in her quest for re-election in the conservative state.

Arizona Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ Gage Skidmore) Sen. Jeff Flake speaks at the National Federation of Republican Women's 38th Biennial Convention in Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 12, 2015 The 2018 midterms represent an opportunity for Arizona Republicans to elect a pro-Trump senator to replace Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who is not seeking re-election and has had his fair share of issues with Trump in the past. However, the contest is currently ruled as a toss-up by Real Clear Politics as Republican Rep. Martha McSally holds a slim 45.3 percent to 45 percent lead over Democrat Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, according to Real Clear Politics average of polls. No matter which of the two major party candidates wins, history will be made when either of the two are elected as Arizona's first female senator. Sinema is endorsed by groups like Planned Parenthood and the LGBT activist group the Human Rights Campaign, while McSally is backed by Trump, who won the state with over 49 percent of the vote in 2016.

Montana Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE/PRESTON KERES) Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., calls on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to use his position to influence the budget changes to make a better impact for farmers and ranchers, not only in his state, but around the country during the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies regarding the proposed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Fiscal Year 2018 budget June 13, 2017. The Planned Parenthood-backed Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, who has served since 2007, is in a toss-up race against Republican challenger Matt Rosendale, who is the state auditor. This week, Trump visited Montana to support Rosendale. Trump's visit on Thursday tied Harry S. Truman for the most number of visits to Montana by a sitting U.S. president, according to According to The Flathead Beacon. In a speech Thursday, Trump said he was campaigning against Tester for helping tarnish his nomination of former White House doctor Adm. Ronny Jackson for Veterans Affairs secretary. Earlier this year, Trump and the White House accused Tester of a smear campaign against Jackson. "I can never forget what Jon Tester did to a man that is of the highest quality," Trump said. "What he did was unfair. It was vicious."