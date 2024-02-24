Home News 6 names on Donald Trump's VP shortlist

During an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump addressed the speculation surrounding who he is considering tapping as his vice presidential running mate as he remains the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

When asked what qualities he was looking for in a running mate, Trump responded: "The first quality has to be somebody that you think would be a good president because if something should happen, you have to have somebody that's going to be a great president."

Host Laura Ingraham named six politicians widely viewed as candidates in the running to serve as Trump's running mate, recalling how "various names came up" when audience members at the town hall-style conversation in Greenville, South Carolina, were asked "who they think would be a good choice."

When Ingraham inquired whether all six of those names were on his "shortlist," the former president replied, "They are," signaling that he would consider adding them to his ticket.

"All of those people are good," he said. "They're all good. They're all solid."

While the candidates all bring diverse characteristics and experience to the table, they all share one thing. If elected, they are significantly younger than Trump, who will be 78 years old on Inauguration Day 2025.

In many cases, a presidential candidate's vice presidential nominee often comes as a surprise, and the pick is usually revealed ahead of the national convention of the presidential candidate's party. The 2024 Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to July 18.

The following pages highlight six people Trump is considering tapping as his vice presidential nominee.

