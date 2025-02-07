6 reactions to Trump's order barring men from women's sports: 'Sex is real and matters'

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump joined by female athletes signs the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The executive order, which Trump signed on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, prohibits men who identify as trans from competing in women’s sports and is the third order he has signed pertaining to trans-identified individuals.
U.S. President Donald Trump joined by female athletes signs the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The executive order, which Trump signed on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, prohibits men who identify as trans from competing in women’s sports and is the third order he has signed pertaining to trans-identified individuals. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Dozens of female athletes crowded around President Donald Trump as he signed an executive order to prevent men who identify as female from participating in women's and girls’ sports and rescind federal funding for schools that deprive women of a fair chance to compete.

On Wednesday, Trump signed the "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order, an event that coincided with National Girls and Women in Sports Day. As the president signed the order, he declared, “The war on women’s sports is over.” 

Here are six reactions to Trump’s executive order to stop men from competing in women’s sports. 

