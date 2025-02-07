Home News 6 reactions to Trump's order barring men from women's sports: 'Sex is real and matters'

Dozens of female athletes crowded around President Donald Trump as he signed an executive order to prevent men who identify as female from participating in women's and girls’ sports and rescind federal funding for schools that deprive women of a fair chance to compete.

On Wednesday, Trump signed the "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order, an event that coincided with National Girls and Women in Sports Day. As the president signed the order, he declared, “The war on women’s sports is over.”

Here are six reactions to Trump’s executive order to stop men from competing in women’s sports.

