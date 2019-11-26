600 people attend Duck Dynasty Sadie Robertson's 'magical' wedding

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is now Mrs. Huff after marrying her fiance, Christian Huff, last week before 600 guests in a night garden themed wedding.

The couple was married in the Robertson family home in Louisiana. The ceremony was officiated by the founding pastor of Passion City Church, Louie Giglio, who described the event as “a God-breathed moment.”

The family’s tennis court was transformed into a “romantic and elegant” garden covered in Christmas lights, roses, and greenery Robertson, told People. The court was symbolic because of the couple’s love for tennis.

“Christian and I both love to play tennis, and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court,” Robertson told the magazine. “So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

“We love the stars and the moon, so I think all of it together is going to be so magical,” she continued.

Over 600 guests attended the ceremony on Nov 25. Among those present were celebrities Candace Cameron Bure, star of “Fuller House,” and former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor Alfonso Ribeiro.

Bure likewise described the marriage as “magical” during a recent interview on ET Live.

Robertson wore a classic strapless gown for the ceremony and then changed into a lacy dress for the reception. Everyone in attendance was seated in gold chairs with white cushions while Robertson and Huff exchanged both traditional and original vows on a white stage.

21-year-old Huff proposed to Robertson in June after 11 months of a long-distance dating.

“I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good,” Robertson testified upon her engagement.

Just a few days before her engagement, the Live Fearless author, who has struggled with anxiety in the past, admitted on Instagram that her relationship is “not perfect” but they work through their “silly communication” issues.

“At the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer. I literally have a picture of us taped to the back of my Bible to remind me to thank God for this miracle, gotta give some credit where it’s due!” she said.

She concluded the heartfelt dedication by sharing what she loves most about Huff.

“His pursuit of the Lord caught my attention before He started to pursue me. I saw the way his eyes were so captivated by God who is love and I felt the fruit of that fixation when he spoke to me. Now I feel it in the way he looks at me, and loves me. I love who he is and who he is becoming based on what He is constantly pursuing.”