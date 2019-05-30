Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson engaged to young man ‘captivated by God’

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Duck Dynasty star and popular Christian speaker Sadie Robertson said “yes” to her boyfriend, Christian Huff, who asked her to marry him on Sunday.

“I screamed YES,” Robertson wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the emotional proposal.

“So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life.”

The 21-year-old ended her post by giving praise to God.

“I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good,” Robertson testified.

Huff proposed to the “Dancing with the Stars” alum outdoors in front of a decorative chair, pillows and a candle set up under a tree. He got down on one knee and asked a tearful Robertson to be his bride.

Robertson’s mother and fellow “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson also took to social media to celebrate her oldest daughter and said that she “can’t wait” for Huff to officially join the tight-knit family.

“Sadie’s getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!!” Korie wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos including a family photo.

Korie added, “Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can’t wait for @christian_huff to join the fam!”

Just a few days before her engagement, Robertson professed her love for her beau by sharing what she cherished most about him.

“Of course there are a lot of things that I love about this man,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of the two. “He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend and the best one to have.”

The Live Fearless author, who has struggled with anxiety, admitted that her relationship is “not perfect” but they work through their “silly communication” issues.

“At the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer. I literally have a picture of us taped to the back of my Bible to remind me to thank God for this miracle, gotta give some credit where it’s due!” she added.

She concluded the heartfelt dedication by sharing what she loves most about Huff.

“His pursuit of the Lord caught my attention me before He started to pursue me. I saw the way his eyes were so captivated by God who is love and I felt the fruit of that fixation when he spoke to me. Now I feel it in the way he looks at me, and loves me. I love who he is and who he is becoming based on what He is constantly pursuing,” she shared.