Home News 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Cuba: 'Crisis without parallel in our nation'

Two strong earthquakes measuring 5.9 and 6.8 on the Richter scale surprised the Cuban population on Sunday.

Cities in different regions in the southestern part of the island, which were close to the epicenter, reported collapsed buildings. As of this moment, no fatalities have been reported yet. But it only adds to the suffering of a population that experienced storms and blackouts, as Diario Cristiano, Christian Daily International's Spanish edition, reported earlier.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 6.8 magnitude earthquake had its epicenter located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Bartolomé Masó, in the province of Granma, located in the eastern region of the island. The origin of the earthquake had a depth of only 12.8 kilometers (7.9 miles). The information was confirmed by the National Center for Seismological Research of Cuba (CENAIS). Although the epicenter was in the sea, no tsunami warning was issued.

“The ESBU (Urban Basic Secondary School) Juan Vitalio Acuña was affected by the effects of the earthquakes on the morning of this Sunday in Pilón, Granma. Aftershocks are still being felt,” freelance journalist Evaristo Pardo Fonseca reported on the social network X.

State newspaper Granma said no deaths had been immediately reported but the quake had been felt across the Caribbean island.

“There is fear in the streets. My house suffered damage to the structure of the living room wall,” said Pastor Andre Wanton Roca, from Santiago. “There is desperation in the streets, especially among people who live in buildings. There are many people sleeping in the parks,” he added.

Cuba's population has been affected by a series of blackouts, and recently Hurricane Rafael, a Category 3 hurricane, passed over the island.

From Havana, communicator Sandy Cancino, a member of the Evangelical League of Cuba church, told Diario Cristiano, “We are living through a crisis without parallel in the history of our nation.”

Cancino added that his congregation is beginning to distribute aid among those affected. “On [Nov. 12] we will be leaving for the Far East, to distribute food aid there ... as well as things necessary to rebuild roofs and so on.”

Previously, Cuban Pastor Yarrian Sierra asked believers around the world to pray for Cuba, not only for the restoration of basic services, but also for the spiritual strength of Christians on the island. “Please pray for the nation of Cuba. Please pray for the Cuban people. Please pray for the Cuban churches. And I especially ask you to pray for those whom God has been pleased to put as shepherds of his flock in this land.”

He also expressed his hope that despite the difficulties, faith in God remains a beacon of light for Cubans. “Although we appear to be a ghost island, an island forgotten by everything and everyone, God has not forgotten Cuba.”

Originally published by Diario Cristiano, Christian Daily International's Spanish edition.