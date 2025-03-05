'Perfect exactly the way God made you': 7 highlights from Trump's address to a joint session of Congress

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump greets lawmakers after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump touted the early achievements of his presidency and detailed his upcoming legislative agenda.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets lawmakers after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump touted the early achievements of his presidency and detailed his upcoming legislative agenda. | Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump delivered an address to a joint session of the United States Congress in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday, a month and a half after he took office as the 47th president of the United States.

At over 99 minutes, Trump's speech is reported to be the longest from any modern president, casting a vision for what Trump refers to as a "golden age" in American history. He laid out several requests for Congress after he and his administration had taken swift executive actions in their first 43 days that have had a wide-ranging influence on the American political and societal landscape. 

With outbursts from congressional Democrats, Trump offered sharp criticisms about the consequences of LGBT ideology and illegal immigration while defending federal workforce layoffs and his tariffs policy. 

Here are seven highlights from Trump's speech.

