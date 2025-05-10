Home News 7 history-changing Pope Leos

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, making him the first pontiff to be from the United States.

Shortly after being elected pope, the 69-year-old native of Chicago, Illinois, and alumnus of Villanova University decided to adopt the papal name of Leo XIV.

Prevost selected a name with a long history associated with the papacy. Previous Pope Leos include those who engaged in crucial diplomatic efforts, served under controversy, and had ties to the prominent Medici family of Renaissance Italy.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Here are seven notable past popes also named Leo.