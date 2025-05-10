7 history-changing Pope Leos

By Michael Gryboski, Editor Twitter
Charles the Great, more commonly known as Charlemagne, being crowned the first emperor of the Holy Roman Empire by Pope Leo III on Christmas, AD 800.
Charles the Great, more commonly known as Charlemagne, being crowned the first emperor of the Holy Roman Empire by Pope Leo III on Christmas, AD 800. | Public Domain

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, making him the first pontiff to be from the United States. 

Shortly after being elected pope, the 69-year-old native of Chicago, Illinois, and alumnus of Villanova University decided to adopt the papal name of Leo XIV.

Prevost selected a name with a long history associated with the papacy. Previous Pope Leos include those who engaged in crucial diplomatic efforts, served under controversy, and had ties to the prominent Medici family of Renaissance Italy.

Here are seven notable past popes also named Leo.

