Advocating the Dream: 7 notable mass gatherings of the Civil Rights Movement

By Michael Gryboski, Editor Twitter
Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech during the Aug. 28, 1963, march on Washington, D.C.
Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech during the Aug. 28, 1963, march on Washington, D.C. | Public Domain

Black History Month is an annual observance in the United States centered on celebrating African Americans' history, heritage, cultural influence and social contributions.

It's also a time to remember the generations-long struggle for racial equality in the country, which saw its highs and lows throughout the history of the independent republic.

As part of the successful effort to advance racial equality, many mass gatherings and actions were performed over the generations to champion the rights of African Americans.

These include conventions held by freed slaves, boycotts by advocacy groups, and marches calling for federal legislation to secure national protection for hard-fought rights.

The examples of massive gatherings listed here represent only a fraction of all of the major actions taken to advance the cause, though the ones documented here are noteworthy.

Here are seven notable mass gatherings of the civil rights movement.

