Memorial Day: 7 sacred songs of solemn remembrance, hope for peace

Memorial Day is an annual federal holiday honoring those in the United States Armed Forces who have died, as well as a day when Americans are called to pray for lasting peace.

Originally known as “Decoration Day” and created to honor those who were killed during the American Civil War, Memorial Day is often celebrated with barbecues, parades and days off work.

Although Memorial Day is not known for its music, there are nevertheless many songs that can be associated with the themes of solemn remembrance, duty and a hope for peace.

Here are seven sacred hymns that can be associated with the Memorial Day weekend. They include classic hymns, songs with allusions to military service and songs tied to American history and patriotism.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Next