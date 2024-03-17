'Morally repugnant: 7 withering responses to Kamala Harris' abortion clinic tour

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during her visit to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 14, 2024. Harris toured an abortion clinic, highlighting a key election issue in what U.S. media reported was the first ever visit by a president or vice president to an abortion facility.
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during her visit to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 14, 2024. Harris toured an abortion clinic, highlighting a key election issue in what U.S. media reported was the first ever visit by a president or vice president to an abortion facility. | STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP via Getty Images

Many torched Vice President Kamala Harris for touring a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota, last week, which prompted allegations that she was using her office to promote evil.

Multiple pro-life organizations and figures blasted Harris on social media for her visit, which marked the first time a sitting president or vice president has made a public appearance at an abortion clinic.

"In states around our country, extremists have proposed and passed laws that have denied women access to reproductive health care, and the stories abound," Harris said during her remarks at the clinic.

"It is only right and fair that people have access to the healthcare they need, and that they have access to health care in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect."

Harris' visit came less than a week after President Joe Biden appeared to attack the U.S. Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade during his State of the Union address.

"Many of you in this chamber and my predecessor are promising to pass a national ban on reproductive freedom," Biden said. "My God, what freedoms will you take away next?"

Here are some of the most withering responses to Harris' abortion clinic visit.

