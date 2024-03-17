Home News 'Morally repugnant: 7 withering responses to Kamala Harris' abortion clinic tour

Many torched Vice President Kamala Harris for touring a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota, last week, which prompted allegations that she was using her office to promote evil.

Multiple pro-life organizations and figures blasted Harris on social media for her visit, which marked the first time a sitting president or vice president has made a public appearance at an abortion clinic.

.@VP Harris visits @ppnorthcentral: "It is only right and fair that people have access to the health care they need and that they have access to health care in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect." pic.twitter.com/IFve6Y2tqI

"In states around our country, extremists have proposed and passed laws that have denied women access to reproductive health care, and the stories abound," Harris said during her remarks at the clinic.

"It is only right and fair that people have access to the healthcare they need, and that they have access to health care in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect."

Harris' visit came less than a week after President Joe Biden appeared to attack the U.S. Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade during his State of the Union address.

"Many of you in this chamber and my predecessor are promising to pass a national ban on reproductive freedom," Biden said. "My God, what freedoms will you take away next?"

Here are some of the most withering responses to Harris' abortion clinic visit.