Over 70% of Palestinians say Hamas was 'correct' to carry out Oct. 7 massacre in Israel

More than seven out of 10 Palestinians believe that Hamas was right to carry out the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel that resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to a new survey. But most don't believe Hamas committed war crimes on that day.

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, 2023, the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research conducted a poll of 1,231 adults in the West Bank and Gaza Strip during a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The interviewers questioned 750 participants in person in the West Bank, 451 in the Gaza Strip and 121 individuals in randomly selected locations.

The survey comes in the middle of a war between Israel and Hamas after the terrorist group that has controlled Gaza since 2007 broke through the border fence and carried out a surprise assault against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

In response to the Oct. 7 massacre, Israel launched a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip to eradicate the terror group and secure the release of around 240 individuals Hamas took hostage. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says over 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

The survey's margin of error was plus or minus four percentage points.

When the interviewers asked the participants what they thought about Hamas' Oct. 7 attack against Israel, the vast majority of respondents (72%) said they believed it was the correct decision. Only 22% of those surveyed said that the Oct. 7 assault was an incorrect decision.

While 95% of respondents said that they believe Israel has committed war crimes during the current conflict with Hamas, only 10% think that Hamas has committed such crimes. However, 85% admitted that they had not seen a video that has been shared with journalists that shows Hamas members killing civilians in their homes or at a music festival.

Survey respondents speculated about who will be in control of the Gaza Strip after the current war, with 64% saying that they believe it will be Hamas. According to the survey, more than half of participants believe that "Hamas is the most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people today."

"Indeed, a large majority believes that Hamas will emerge victorious from this war. A majority also says Hamas will resume control over the Gaza Strip after the war," the study stated. "The findings also indicate significant opposition to the deployment of an Arab security force in the Gaza Strip, even if its purpose is to provide support to the Palestinian Authority."

If there were to be a new presidential election, according to the survey, the voter turnout would be 53%, with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas receiving only 16% of the vote and Hamas' senior political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, receiving 78%. Three months ago, Abbas would've received 37% of the vote and Haniyeh 58%.

Regarding Israel's objectives in the Gaza War, the majority (53%) said that they believe it is to destroy the Gaza Strip and kill or expel the people residing there. Forty-two percent said that they think Israel's objective is to exact "revenge" on Hamas and eradicate the terror group.

"But the vast majority (70%) thinks Israel will fail in achieving its goal in eradicating Hamas and the resistance while only 8% think it will succeed, and 21% think it will only weaken Hamas and the resistance," the survey reported.

"West Bankers are more certain than Gazans that Israel will fail, 87% and 44% respectively. Moreover, only 1% of West Bankers think Israeli will succeed in eradicating Hamas compared to 17% in the Gaza Strip," the report continued.

On Thursday, the office of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and members of the War Cabinet at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

All parties involved in the meeting discussed Israel's desire to continue the war until it has dismantled Hamas and secured the release of the remaining hostages. Participants also discussed the threat of Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia political party and extremist faction. Netanyahu declared that Israel would oppose Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.

"I would like to clarify: The return of our hostages is a main goal. We are not relenting in our efforts even for a moment, even at this moment," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"I told our American friends: Our heroic soldiers have not fallen in vain. Out of the deep pain of their having fallen, we are more determined than ever to continue fighting until Hamas is eliminated — until absolute victory."