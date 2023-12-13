Home World Christian group uplifting families devastated by Hamas in region with ties to King David

A Christian organization is working to help an Israeli agricultural community described in the Bible as a resting place for King David's warriors that was left devastated in the aftermath of Hamas’ terrorist attacks.

CityServe is a nonprofit that mobilizes local churches and partnering organizations to bring relief to communities left devastated by war or natural disasters.

In an interview with The Christian Post, CityServe’s Vice President of Government Relations, Todd Lamphere, explained that standing with Israel is one of the organization’s 10 initiatives for creating community transformation.

“It’s a mandate by God for the Christian community to stand alongside Israel,” Lamphere said. “Just the thought of coming alongside our Jewish brothers and sisters who are going through a difficult time right now, it was a no-brainer for us to be there and help. The question was, what’s the best way to do that?”

CityServe is investing in Ein HaBesor, a Moshav (Israeli agricultural community) near the Gaza border that accounts for over 60% of Israel’s produce, according to Lamphere. Hamas terrorists attacked the community during its Oct. 7 strike in southern Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, including 31 Americans.

As a result of the massacre, 320 families — which included 1,000 adults and 400 children — were forced to evacuate due to the Moshav’s proximity to Gaza.

While the community did not suffer any casualties, the evacuees are unable to return to their homes and are sheltering in hotels located in an undisclosed Israeli city. Because many Israelis have been called to active duty due to the war with Hamas, the farmland is without workers to tend to the crops.

“There’s no one to harvest the crops or plan for the next season coming up,” Lamphere lamented, warning that this will have “massive ripple effects,” including a surge in food prices.

As part of his trip to Israel following Hamas’ terrorist attacks, CityServe’s Israel Director Uri Steinberg arranged for Lamphere to meet with the residents of Ein HaBesor. At the time of this interview, the vice president of CityServe said the organization had raised around $250,000 for members of the community, helping them pay for hotel expenses and other necessities.

“We purchased additional washing machines and dryers so they can do their laundry at the hotels,” he said.

CityServe has also partnered with various organizations to help the families, including The National Faith Advisory Board, Intercessors for America and Paula White Ministries. While the plan for the moment is to offer financial assistance to the displaced residents, according to Lamphere, the long-term strategy is to help secure the perimeter surrounding the community.

Steinberg explained that one of the reasons the group chose this particular town is due to its biblical history, as detailed in 1 Samuel 30.

After the Amalekites invaded Ziklag and carried away several captives, including David’s wives, he sought help from God after his men threatened to mutiny. The Lord directed David to pursue the Amalekites, and though most of his men followed, 200 stayed behind to rest at what is modern-day Ein HaBesor.

“It’s a biblical town living up to its heritage,” he said.

As Lamphere explained, the Moshav had few weapons to fight off Hamas, and one survivor, Dr. Yftach Gepner, had only a stone to use against the terrorists. Due to a recent theft in the area, Ein HaBesor’s security team had been activated and, despite being outnumbered, they managed to fight off the terrorists.

Gepner and his two daughters have traveled with CityServe throughout the United States, sharing their story with church groups and raising money to help the organization financially support the residents of Ein HaBesor.

After speaking with a congregation in Nashville, Tennessee, Lamphere said a 12-year-old girl wanted to donate all the money she had been saving to buy a car one day when she turned 16. The girl saved up $1,500 in cash by walking dogs, which she donated to the cause.

“Stories like that are encouraging. “There’s a lot of money that needs to be raised; I’m not going to lie,” Lamphere said. “This is a big lift, but it’s a necessary lift.”