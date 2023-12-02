Who are the Americans held hostage by Hamas?

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
A woman holds a poster of Israeli hostage Omer Neutra during a memorial vigil for the Israeli people killed by Hamas during the October 7 attack in New York City on November 1, 2023. | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

From elderly couples to teenage Israeli soldiers, several Americans were among the over 200 people Hamas terrorists took hostage during its brutal surprise attack against southern Israel on Oct. 7. 

The terror group's assault resulted in the slaughter of 1,200 people as it abducted around 240 individuals. As a result of a temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, at least 81 Israelis, 23 Thais and one Filipino were released during the pause in fighting, as The Jewish News Syndicate reported Friday. 

Four-year-old American-Israeli girl Abigail Edan was among 17 hostages released on the third day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On Wednesday, dual American-Israeli citizen Liat Beinin Atzili was released. 

Israel announced Friday the end of a temporary truce with Hamas, as the terror group bombarded Israel with rocket fire and failed to provide a list in time of the hostages it intended to release, as stipulated in the truce agreement. 

Here are eight of the U.S. citizens held by Hamas. 

